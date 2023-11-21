16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason P. Towns, incoming senior enlisted advisor, 16th Sustainment Brigade provides his remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony, Nov 27, 2023 at Baumholder, Germany. Towns assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

