U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason P. Towns, incoming senior enlisted advisor, 16th Sustainment Brigade provides his remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony, Nov 27, 2023 at Baumholder, Germany. Towns assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 05:18
|Photo ID:
|8141582
|VIRIN:
|231127-A-PB921-1057
|Resolution:
|3377x3819
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 12 of 12], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
