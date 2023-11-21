Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 11 of 12]

    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason P. Towns, incoming senior enlisted advisor, 16th Sustainment Brigade provides his remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony, Nov 27, 2023 at Baumholder, Germany. Towns assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 05:18
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 12 of 12], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE
    BeAllYouCanBe
    16th Sustainment Brigade KnightsPride Army

