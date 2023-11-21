Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter safety in Korea [Image 3 of 3]

    Winter safety in Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Winter is coming with holidays, snow, and outdoor activities. The weather in Korea can get very cold which contributes to the humidity, making the temperature seem colder and can cause significant skin damage to exposed areas. The rain, snow, ice, and other cold weather issues contribute to health and driving safety. Ondol, Korean floor heater, may be in use in some parts of Korea and contributes to upper respiratory health issues. Chill Bain, frostbite, and other cold weather exposure hazards can increase illness and injuries.

