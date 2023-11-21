NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Reachy Renois, from Baltimore, poses for a photo by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) during a scheduled port visit in Guam, Nov. 21. Shoup is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.0728 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 02:27 Photo ID: 8141564 VIRIN: 231121-N-HP061-1001 Resolution: 5519x3679 Size: 896.76 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baltimore, Maryland Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.