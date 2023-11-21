NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Reachy Renois, from Baltimore, poses for a photo by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) during a scheduled port visit in Guam, Nov. 21. Shoup is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.0728
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 02:27
|Photo ID:
|8141564
|VIRIN:
|231121-N-HP061-1001
|Resolution:
|5519x3679
|Size:
|896.76 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baltimore, Maryland Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Baltimore, Maryland Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT