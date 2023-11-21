Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltimore, Maryland Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.29.0728

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Reachy Renois, from Baltimore, poses for a photo by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) during a scheduled port visit in Guam, Nov. 21. Shoup is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 11.29.0728
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 02:27
    Photo ID: 8141564
    VIRIN: 231121-N-HP061-1001
    Resolution: 5519x3679
    Size: 896.76 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltimore, Maryland Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baltimore
    Maryland
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 71
    Reachy Renois

