Baltimore, Maryland Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

Story by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Riley Black



Petty Officer 2nd Class Reachy Renois, a Baltimore native and graduate of Heritage High School, is serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea.



Renois was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti but raised in Baltimore, Maryland. He enlisted in the Navy in March of 2016 and has been onboard Shoup since December 2022.



“Before the Navy I worked several different jobs – retail sales, restaurants, a day care. But, I was getting nowhere,” said Renois. “I was tired of working multiple jobs and having nothing to show for it. I wanted school benefits and to travel the world so I went to the recruiting center. The Air Force recruiters were never there, the Marines said I had too many tattoos, and the Army wanted to send me out too soon. The Navy recruiters really seemed to want me and were willing to work with me, so here I am.”



Renois serves as a Personnel Specialist (PS) and works in the administration department onboard Shoup, PSs provide enlisted people with information and counseling related to Navy occupations, opportunities for general education and job training, requirements for promotion, and rights and benefits. They maintain and audit pay and personnel records of military personnel, determine military pay, travel entitlements, and deductions, as well as prepare reports related to individual pay and travel transactions. Additionally, they route all of the crew’s paperwork for new check-ins, special request chits, personnel qualification standard (PQS) and more. Enlistees learn the fundamentals of this rate through schooling and on-the-job training.



“My recruiter told me that I was built to become a PS,” said Renois. “She said you worked with kids prior to the Navy and have the perfect temperament for the job. I enjoy being a PS, especially when I’m dealing with things that are pay related. I like that I can help Sailors make sure they’re getting paid right and work through any pay issues they are dealing with. It gives them one less thing to worry about which ultimately helps to keep them mission ready.”



Renois is a versatile and well-rounded sailor on and off the deck plates. Aside from his full time duties as a PS, he is the Morale Welfare Recreation (MWR) Admin Representative, Multi-Cultural Heritage Secretary, PT/EX Safety and Security Manager and the Departmental Career Counselor.



On his free time, Renois has a clothing and accessory brand called Hello Meach which produces and sells tee-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and stickers.



“It started with making bow ties, but the fabric was pretty expensive,” said Renois. “I transitioned in to making t-shirts and hoodies, and it worked out really well. Eventually I got to the point where I could start making bow ties again, and now I have a whole line of different types of accessories."



Renois says he has a passion to develop the futures of many young Americans and plans to become a social worker after his naval career, though he’s set no timeline on how long he will stay in the Navy. He said he has loved his time in Japan so far and is excited to continue working with the crew of Shoup until he transfers in August of 2026.



Shoup is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet

