K-16 Air Base holds Korean cultural event for service members and families

The Korean Culture and Information Service hosted the K-16 K-Culture Event at the Community Activity Center, K-16 Air Base, Seongnam, Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2023. In attendance were over 40 service members and Korean citizens with opening remarks from U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey CSM William J. Fritzinger, highlighting the importance of learning Korean culture to strengthen bonds with our Korean counterparts. The event included traditional games and snacks, a special performance from a magician, a K-Pop cover group, and a Korean traditional music group. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Karina Cabrera)

