U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors prepare a site for construction of a new temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina, Hawai'i, community, Nov. 25, 2023, after receiving the Notice to Proceed Nov. 20. The base contract for $53.7 million was awarded to Pono Aina Management, LLC, of Waianae, Hawai‘i, Nov. 4. It is anticipated that the temporary school will be handed over to the Department of Education for furnishing and installation of telecommunication equipment by the end of February 2024. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Sara Goodeyon)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 22:26
|Photo ID:
|8141476
|VIRIN:
|231125-A-VS667-1032
|Resolution:
|1496x842
|Size:
|869.45 KB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE progressing on construction of temporary Lahaina school [Image 2 of 2], by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE progressing on temporary school in Lahaina
