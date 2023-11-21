Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE progressing on construction of temporary Lahaina school [Image 1 of 2]

    USACE progressing on construction of temporary Lahaina school

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2023

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors prepare a site for construction of a new temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina, Hawai'i, community, Nov. 25, 2023, after receiving the Notice to Proceed Nov. 20. The base contract for $53.7 million was awarded to Pono Aina Management, LLC, of Waianae, Hawai‘i, Nov. 4. It is anticipated that the temporary school will be handed over to the Department of Education for furnishing and installation of telecommunication equipment by the end of February 2024. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Sara Goodeyon)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 22:26
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    This work, USACE progressing on construction of temporary Lahaina school [Image 2 of 2], by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

