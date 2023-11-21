U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors prepare a site for construction of a new temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina, Hawai'i, community, Nov. 25, 2023, after receiving the Notice to Proceed Nov. 20. The base contract for $53.7 million was awarded to Pono Aina Management, LLC, of Waianae, Hawai‘i, Nov. 4. It is anticipated that the temporary school will be handed over to the Department of Education for furnishing and installation of telecommunication equipment by the end of February 2024. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Sara Goodeyon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 22:26 Photo ID: 8141476 VIRIN: 231125-A-VS667-1032 Resolution: 1496x842 Size: 869.45 KB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE progressing on construction of temporary Lahaina school [Image 2 of 2], by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.