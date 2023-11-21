Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peterson Main CDC Program Reduces Off-Base Child Care Costs [Image 1 of 4]

    Peterson Main CDC Program Reduces Off-Base Child Care Costs

    UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    From left, Jacenta Maynor, Peterson Main CDC child and youth coordinator, and staff from Carlton Academy stand at the front door of Carlton Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 28, 2023. Carlton Academy was the first off-base childcare provider in Colorado Springs to take part in the Community contracted childcare program, which was organized by the Peterson Main CDC. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    This work, Peterson Main CDC Program Reduces Off-Base Child Care Costs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CDC
    childcare
    21 FSS
    peterson main cdc
    21 force support squadron

