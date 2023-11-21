Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Fla.

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Ariana Aubuchon 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Gen. Gary M. Brito, commanding general, U. S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, examines the features of the Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Trainer – Ground (RVCT-G) for the Army’s Bradley Fighting Vehicle during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Fla., Nov. 28. The Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) is representing the U.S. Army as the lead military service at I/ITSEC this year. Taking place Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and all military service branches. PEO STRI personnel are demonstrating the latest modeling and simulation technology to increase military readiness and help build the Army of 2030 and design and plan for the Army of 2040 and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Ariana Aubuchon)

    technology
    Modernization
    PEO STRI
    IITSEC
    Army 2030

