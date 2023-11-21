Reintegration for 3CAB

Soldiers from the 3CAB began their reintegration into the garrison at the soldier Readiness Center on Fort Stewart, Ga. Nov. 28 2023. Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield welcomes all our soldiers home. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

