Soldiers from the 3CAB began their reintegration into the garrison at the soldier Readiness Center on Fort Stewart, Ga. Nov. 28 2023. Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield welcomes all our soldiers home. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 13:03
|Photo ID:
|8140915
|VIRIN:
|231128-D-TI396-9330
|Resolution:
|4128x6192
|Size:
|12.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reintegration for 3CAB [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
