    Reintegration for 3CAB [Image 9 of 9]

    Reintegration for 3CAB

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 3CAB began their reintegration into the garrison at the soldier Readiness Center on Fort Stewart, Ga. Nov. 28 2023. Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield welcomes all our soldiers home. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 13:03
    Photo ID: 8140915
    VIRIN: 231128-D-TI396-9330
    Resolution: 4128x6192
    Size: 12.02 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reintegration for 3CAB [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    Reintegration
    Soldier Readiness
    3CAB

