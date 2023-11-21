U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District dredges Cuyahoga River

A dredging vessel crane fills a barge with material pulled from the bottom of the Cuyahoga River while performing maintenance dredging, Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2023. USACE’s Civil Works mission - including dredging - provides a key foundational component of the nation’s public infrastructure that facilitates economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and national security for the American people. (U.S. Army photo by Dave Bala)
