Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARSOC Raiders conduct a DA Raid during Raven 24-1 [Image 3 of 6]

    MARSOC Raiders conduct a DA Raid during Raven 24-1

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Jones 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command conduct a direct-action raid during Exercise Raven 24-1, Oct. 10, 2023. Exercise Raven is a training exercise held to evaluate all aspects of a Marine Special Operations Company prior to a special operations deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Evan Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 11:03
    Photo ID: 8139275
    VIRIN: 231010-M-AV179-1031
    Resolution: 4994x3329
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARSOC Raiders conduct a DA Raid during Raven 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARSOC Raiders conduct a DA Raid during Raven 24-1
    MARSOC Raiders conduct a DA Raid during Raven 24-1
    MARSOC Raiders conduct a DA Raid during Raven 24-1
    MARSOC Raiders conduct a DA Raid during Raven 24-1
    MARSOC Raiders conduct a DA Raid during Raven 24-1
    MARSOC Raiders conduct a DA Raid during Raven 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARSOC
    RAVEN
    Weapons Cache
    DA
    Low Light
    Direct Action

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT