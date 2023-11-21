2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division let loose with Christmas music, cornhole, and boardgames at a chili cook-off party at Logistical Support Area South in Jaworze, Poland on November 25, 2023. Soldiers celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday away from home with camaraderie and good fun while deployed supporting Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Photo by U.S. Army Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.26.2023 09:37 Photo ID: 8138581 VIRIN: 231125-A-PS891-9047 Resolution: 1778x1280 Size: 959.12 KB Location: JAWORZE, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Celebrate the Holiday's with a Chili Cook-off [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.