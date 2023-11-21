Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emergency Ship Salvage Material Unloaded and Staged for Downed P-8A Salvage Efforts [Image 2 of 2]

    Emergency Ship Salvage Material Unloaded and Staged for Downed P-8A Salvage Efforts

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Emergency Ship Salvage Material, provided through Naval Sea Systems Command Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, is staged in preparation for salvage efforts to commence on a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 24, 2023. ESSM consisted of command-and-control containers, oil spill response kits, heavy rigging and lift bag support equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.26.2023 03:53
    Photo ID: 8138452
    VIRIN: 231124-M-XL497-1236
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Ship Salvage Material Unloaded and Staged for Downed P-8A Salvage Efforts [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Hunter Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emergency Ship Salvage Material Unloaded and Staged for Downed P-8A Salvage Efforts
    Emergency Ship Salvage Material Unloaded and Staged for Downed P-8A Salvage Efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    NAVY
    MCBH
    P-8A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT