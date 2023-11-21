Emergency Ship Salvage Material Unloaded and Staged for Downed P-8A Salvage Efforts

U.S. Navy Emergency Ship Salvage Material, provided through Naval Sea Systems Command Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, is staged in preparation for salvage efforts to commence on a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 24, 2023. ESSM consisted of command-and-control containers, oil spill response kits, heavy rigging and lift bag support equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.26.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US