Tough ‘Ombres redeploy from CENTCOM mobilization

Army Reserve Soldiers from the 90th Sustainment Brigade Alpha 2 Detachment arrive in El Paso, Texas on Nov. 24, 2023, following a nine-month deployment to Central Command’s area of responsibility in the Middle East.

Tough ‘Ombres from the detachment executed theater gateway and postal operations during the Human Resources Operations Branch mobilization.

90th Sustainment Brigade Commander, Col. Dixon Brockbank, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ciearro Faulk, welcomed the Soldiers home along side 1st Sgt. Vipulkumar Patel from the brigade’s 801st Personal Company out of Tulsa, Oklahoma and New Boston, Texas.

The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s lineage goes back to August 1917 when the unit was formed as an Infantry Division on Camp Travis, Texas. When the 90th Infantry Division landed on D-Day, the blood-red T-O insignia meant Texas and Oklahoma. Today the T-O stands for "Tough 'Ombres” as the units members hail from all over the United States.

