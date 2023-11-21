Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 conducts demonstration onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (November 20, 2023) CAPT Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, reviews the remnants of a successful detonation of a Percussion Actuated Neutralizer (PAN) charge with members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 during a demonstration. The PAN charge is utilized to project a shot of water out of a tube to neutralize suspected Improved Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other dangerous munitions. EODMU 12 provides operational EOD capability to include the location and identification, rendering safe, recovery, field evaluation, and disposal of all explosive ordnance. U.S. Navy EOD is the world’s premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet, Nation and allied partners can fight and win. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

