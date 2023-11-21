Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 conducts demonstration onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 3 of 3]

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 conducts demonstration onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (November 20, 2023) CAPT Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, prepares to detonate a Percussion Actuated Neutralizer (PAN) charge from a covered location with members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 during a demonstration. The PAN charge is utilized to project a shot of water out of a tube to neutralize suspected Improved Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other dangerous munitions. EODMU 12 provides operational EOD capability to include the location and identification, rendering safe, recovery, field evaluation, and disposal of all explosive ordnance. U.S. Navy EOD is the world’s premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet, Nation and allied partners can fight and win. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 12:10
    Photo ID: 8137911
    VIRIN: 231120-N-TG517-5096
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 12 conducts demonstration onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

