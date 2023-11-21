In this newspaper clipping from 1997, USAMRIID histopathology technician Neil Davis is shown early in his military career participating as a volunteer in a malaria vaccine study at Fort Detrick.
For Neil Davis, MRDC’s Employee of the Quarter, Attention to Detail is a Point of Pride
