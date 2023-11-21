Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 13:07 Photo ID: 8136412 VIRIN: 231121-O-SG040-4321 Resolution: 1700x2200 Size: 414.96 KB Location: FREDERICK, MD, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, For Neil Davis, MRDC’s Employee of the Quarter, Attention to Detail is a Point of Pride [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.