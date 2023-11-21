Pass-in-Review at US Navy Recruit Training Command

Capt. Kenneth Froberg (from left), Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) commanding officer; Capt. James R. Prouty, Jr., commander, Naval Reserve Center Norfolk, the reviewing officer; Cmdr. Sarah Pettit; Command Master Chief Van-Troi SibiliaMartinez; pose for a photo after pass-in-review at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Noov. 22, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

