    Pass-in-Review at US Navy Recruit Training Command [Image 7 of 7]

    Pass-in-Review at US Navy Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Capt. Kenneth Froberg (from left), Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) commanding officer; Capt. James R. Prouty, Jr., commander, Naval Reserve Center Norfolk, the reviewing officer; Cmdr. Sarah Pettit; Command Master Chief Van-Troi SibiliaMartinez; pose for a photo after pass-in-review at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Noov. 22, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 13:04
    Photo ID: 8136401
    VIRIN: 231122-N-PG340-1084
    Resolution: 4155x2764
    Size: 929.61 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    This work, Pass-in-Review at US Navy Recruit Training Command [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit Training Command
    Graduation
    Pass-in-Review
    Recruit Division Commanders

