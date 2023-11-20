Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, HSC-23 Support Humanitarian Assistance Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    15th MEU, HSC-23 Support Humanitarian Assistance Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dillon Ray, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, and a native of Madison, Indiana, closes the side door of a MH-60S Sea Hawk during a survey flight over a simulated disaster relief site at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 15, 2023. The flight supported foreign humanitarian assistance training with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 18:51
    Photo ID: 8135139
    VIRIN: 231115-M-YF186-1400
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU, HSC-23 Support Humanitarian Assistance Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Survey
    15th MEU
    Integration
    Navy
    Marines
    Aviation

