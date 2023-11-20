U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dillon Ray, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, and a native of Madison, Indiana, closes the side door of a MH-60S Sea Hawk during a survey flight over a simulated disaster relief site at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 15, 2023. The flight supported foreign humanitarian assistance training with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 18:51 Photo ID: 8135139 VIRIN: 231115-M-YF186-1400 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 2.25 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU, HSC-23 Support Humanitarian Assistance Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.