    B-2 Spirit [Image 17 of 18]

    B-2 Spirit

    SIOUX CITY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2018

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A US. Air Force B-2 Spirt assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard in the sky over northwest Missouri on August 29, 2018.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2018
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 8134877
    VIRIN: 180829-Z-KZ880-1138
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Air Force
    Whiteman
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirt

