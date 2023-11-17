USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Perform Maintenance in the Pacific Ocean

231117-N-EE352-1013

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 17, 2023) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jessica Feria, a native of Escondido, California, solders cable wires on a rigid inflatable boat aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer cruiser USS Grace Hopper (DDG 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN