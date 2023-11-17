Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Perform Maintenance in the Pacific Ocean [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Perform Maintenance in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.17.2023

    USS Hopper (DDG 70)

    231117-N-EE352-1013
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 17, 2023) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jessica Feria, a native of Escondido, California, solders cable wires on a rigid inflatable boat aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer cruiser USS Grace Hopper (DDG 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 21:58
    Photo ID: 8132852
    VIRIN: 231117-N-EE352-1013
    Resolution: 3410x2270
    Size: 414.74 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Perform Maintenance in the Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Hopper
    DDG 70
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    Electronics Technician
    rigid inflatable boat

