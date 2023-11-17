Sailors assigned to the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) work with sailors assigned to the Republic of Korea Navy Daegu-class frigate ROKS Pohang (FFG-825) and the Korean government to provide coal to local houses in Donghae, Republic of Korea

231110-N-CV021-1052 DONGHAE, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 10, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) work with sailors assigned to the Republic of Korea Navy Daegu-class frigate ROKS Pohang (FFG-825) and the Korean government to provide coal to local houses in Donghae, Republic of Korea, Nov. 10. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

