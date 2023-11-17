436th MGG Tactics Team Training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brendan Girard, 436th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, inspects a 10K AT forklift at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2023. 436th APS and 436th Logistic Readiness Squadron practiced preparing the 10K AT Forklift for transportation in response to short-notice taskings. The 436th Mission Generation Group Tactics Team organized the event to strengthen points of interaction between the different squadrons within the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

