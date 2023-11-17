Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    436th MGG Tactics Team Training [Image 1 of 7]

    436th MGG Tactics Team Training

    DE, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brendan Girard, 436th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, inspects a 10K AT forklift at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2023. 436th APS and 436th Logistic Readiness Squadron practiced preparing the 10K AT Forklift for transportation in response to short-notice taskings. The 436th Mission Generation Group Tactics Team organized the event to strengthen points of interaction between the different squadrons within the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 20:39
    Photo ID: 8132765
    VIRIN: 231117-F-CJ792-1100
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th MGG Tactics Team Training [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    436th MGG Tactics Team Training
    436th MGG Tactics Team Training
    436th MGG Tactics Team Training
    436th MGG Tactics Team Training
    436th MGG Tactics Team Training
    436th MGG Tactics Team Training
    436th MGG Tactics Team Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dover afb
    436th
    mgg
    mission generators

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT