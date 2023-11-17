Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advancing Capabilities: The Progress of Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Projects [Image 3 of 3]

    Advancing Capabilities: The Progress of Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Projects

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Janice Hussey 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer In Charge Of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, Oct 23, 2023: Construction work at the waterfront support facility in support of critical Navy initiatives as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 15:16
    Location: KITTERY, ME, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advancing Capabilities: The Progress of Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Projects [Image 3 of 3], by Janice Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

