Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, Oct 23, 2023: Construction work at the waterfront support facility in support of critical Navy initiatives as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/Released)
This work, Advancing Capabilities: The Progress of Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Projects [Image 3 of 3], by Janice Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Advancing Capabilities: The Progress of Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Projects
