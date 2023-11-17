Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Coast Guard partner for rescue exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    Air Force, Coast Guard partner for rescue exercise

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Coast Guardsman greet U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 347th Operations Support Squadron during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 off the coast of Jacksonville on Nov. 17, 2023. Joint team training exercises ensure both branches are prepared for global maritime personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    This work, Air Force, Coast Guard partner for rescue exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard
    rescue
    347th OSS
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    MT24-1

