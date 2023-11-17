Members of the Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness traveled to Puerto Rico, 13-16 Nov. to conduct a scheduled command inspection, as part of the Organizational Inspection Program, to help verify that the Garrison complies with regulations and policies and to assist the commander in holding leaders at all levels accountable for the compliance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 12:08 Photo ID: 8131723 VIRIN: 231116-A-cc868-1001 Resolution: 3903x1801 Size: 1.55 MB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan passes Command Inspection [Image 2 of 2], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.