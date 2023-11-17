Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired Army veteran shares a beagle adventure with Fort Drum foresters [Image 2 of 5]

    Retired Army veteran shares a beagle adventure with Fort Drum foresters

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Freddy takes a break at Boulder Alley during a five-mile hike Nov. 16 in the Bonaparte Trail Complex. Rodger Voss and Mike Stiefel, Fort Drum foresters, offered community members a guided tour of the new trails to highlight the recreational opportunities within the Fort Drum training area. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 08:35
    Photo ID: 8131148
    VIRIN: 231116-A-XX986-1002
    Resolution: 3072x4080
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Army veteran shares a beagle adventure with Fort Drum foresters [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retired Army veteran shares a beagle adventure with Fort Drum foresters
    Retired Army veteran shares a beagle adventure with Fort Drum foresters
    Retired Army veteran shares a beagle adventure with Fort Drum foresters
    Retired Army veteran shares a beagle adventure with Fort Drum foresters
    Retired Army veteran shares a beagle adventure with Fort Drum foresters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retired Army veteran shares a beagle adventure with Fort Drum foresters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Environmental Division
    Fort Drum Natural Resources
    Bonaparte Trail Complex

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT