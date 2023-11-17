Date Taken: 11.19.1415 Date Posted: 11.19.2023 21:53 Photo ID: 8130498 VIRIN: 231119-N-YI386-1150 Resolution: 5367x3571 Size: 12.58 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The United States Navy Concert Band perform at the Inaugural Diversity in Music Summit [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Danlie B Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.