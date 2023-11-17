Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at the Inaugural Diversity in Music Summit [Image 1 of 8]

    The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at the Inaugural Diversity in Music Summit

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danlie B Cuenca 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231119-N-YI386-1103 BALTIMORE (November 19, 2023) Musician 1st Class Trevor Shifflett plays bongos during a Latin-American piece with the Sea Chanters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 21:07
    Photo ID: 8130464
    VIRIN: 231119-N-YI386-1103
    Resolution: 5350x3560
    Size: 14.15 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at the Inaugural Diversity in Music Summit [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Danlie B Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

