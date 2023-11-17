Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    982nd Promotion Ceremony [Image 8 of 12]

    982nd Promotion Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Spc. Caleb Watson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. soldiers with the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) participate in a promotion ceremony in East Point, Atlanta, Nov. 18, 2023. During promotion ceremonies, soldiers are presented in front of peers and receive their new promotion. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caleb Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 16:05
    Photo ID: 8129834
    VIRIN: 231118-A-DA678-9890
    Resolution: 8972x5981
    Size: 17.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 982nd Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Caleb Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    982nd Promotion Ceremony
    982ND Promotion Ceremony
    982nd Promotion Ceremony
    982nd Promotion Ceremony
    982nd Promotion Ceremony
    982nd Promotion Ceremony
    982nd Promotion Ceremony
    982nd Promotion Ceremony
    982nd Promotion Ceremony
    982nd Promotion Ceremony
    982nd Promotion Ceremony
    982nd Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT