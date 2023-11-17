Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvia Independence Day 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    Latvia Independence Day 2023

    RIGA, RIX, LATVIA

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Latvian citizens and multinational troops from across NATO celebrate the Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia which marks the country’s independence in 1918 during a parade in Riga, Latvia, Nov. 18, 2023. The independence day parade featured various military equipment and capabilities from Latvia and its allies that showcased camaraderie and unity. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercise across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)

