Latvian citizens and multinational troops from across NATO celebrate the Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia which marks the country’s independence in 1918 during a parade in Riga, Latvia, Nov. 18, 2023. The independence day parade featured various military equipment and capabilities from Latvia and its allies that showcased camaraderie and unity. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercise across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 12:03 Photo ID: 8129794 VIRIN: 231118-A-PA175-3947 Resolution: 1731x1154 Size: 1.18 MB Location: RIGA, RIX, LV Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latvia Independence Day 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.