Butting out with Cold Turkey Trot for the Great American Smoke Out

Going cold turkey trotting…With temperatures hovering in the high 30s and low 40s, the weather accentuated Naval Hospital Bremerton’s annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk held in conjunction with the Great American Smoke Out, Nov. 16, 2023. That event helped raise awareness – and heart rates - on the hidden dangers associated with using tobacco products. “The GASO Turkey Trot is symbolic in that smoking impairs capacity to engage in aerobic fitness and impedes the ability to meet the Navy’s periodic health assessment goals and expectations. Quitting improves all of that! In fact, quitting and running a 5K [3.1 miles] produce a double benefit from continued tobacco use,” said Patrick Graves, NHB Tobacco Cessation Counselor (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

