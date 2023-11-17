Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – MSTC – Combat Lifesaver Course – 16 NOV 2023 [Image 6 of 10]

    Fort Dix – MSTC – Combat Lifesaver Course – 16 NOV 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Various units combining of 40 soldiers/students where at the Fort Dix Simulator area “MSTC” (Medical Simulation Training Center). The training was completed at the Fort Dix MSCT rear yard for the students “Lifesaver Combat Course”. During this training the soldiers are put through realistic training with smoke and sound effects. The US Army Combat Lifesaver Course is an official medical training course conducted by the US Army. The course is intended to provide an intermediate step between the buddy aid-style basic life support taught to every soldier and the advanced life support skills.(Photos were taken by Kevin McDevitt/Training Support Center Fort Dix)

