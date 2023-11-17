Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    726 AMS works around the clock to ensure mission success

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Miller, 726 Air Mobility Squadron maintenance flight avionics journeymen, conducts an oil change while donning personal protective equipment on a C-17 III Globemaster assigned to the 701st Airlift Squadron, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Oct. 20, 2023. 726th AMS supports airlift operations throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa area of operations through refueling, maintenance, and other necessities required for mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 08:26
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    This work, 726 AMS works around the clock to ensure mission success [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Spangdahlem AB
    Saber Nation
    726 AMS

