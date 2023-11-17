726 AMS works around the clock to ensure mission success

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Miller, 726 Air Mobility Squadron maintenance flight avionics journeymen, conducts an oil change while donning personal protective equipment on a C-17 III Globemaster assigned to the 701st Airlift Squadron, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Oct. 20, 2023. 726th AMS supports airlift operations throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa area of operations through refueling, maintenance, and other necessities required for mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

