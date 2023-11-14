U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Phillips, director of J-6 Cyber/C4 EUCOM, signs the guest book on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Nov. 16, 2023. U.S. Army Europe and Africa communications section leaders toured Camp Powidz and Camp Kosciuszko as part of the Theater Synchronization Review in support of NATO forces to enhance interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 07:12
|Photo ID:
|8127883
|VIRIN:
|231116-A-US199-1074
|Resolution:
|1907x2860
|Size:
|567.98 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Theater Synchronization Review in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT