2023 Theater Synchronization Review in Poland

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Phillips, director of J-6 Cyber/C4 EUCOM, signs the guest book on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Nov. 16, 2023. U.S. Army Europe and Africa communications section leaders toured Camp Powidz and Camp Kosciuszko as part of the Theater Synchronization Review in support of NATO forces to enhance interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023