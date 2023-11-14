Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Theater Synchronization Review in Poland [Image 5 of 5]

    2023 Theater Synchronization Review in Poland

    POLAND

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Phillips, director of J-6 Cyber/C4 EUCOM, signs the guest book on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Nov. 16, 2023. U.S. Army Europe and Africa communications section leaders toured Camp Powidz and Camp Kosciuszko as part of the Theater Synchronization Review in support of NATO forces to enhance interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 07:12
    Photo ID: 8127883
    VIRIN: 231116-A-US199-1074
    Resolution: 1907x2860
    Size: 567.98 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Theater Synchronization Review in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Theater Synchronization Review in Poland
    2023 Theater Synchronization Review in Poland
    2023 Theater Synchronization Review in Poland
    2023 Theater Synchronization Review in Poland
    2023 Theater Synchronization Review in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POLAND
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT