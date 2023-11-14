U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Juhasz, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, prepares to take off at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 13, 2023. The 74th FS participated in exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 which aims to test Moody Airmen on their ability to integrate joint doctrine into daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8127169
|VIRIN:
|231113-F-HU126-1071
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.35 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Tiger proves Joint Concepts [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mosaic Tiger proves Joint Concepts
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT