    Mosaic Tiger proves Joint Concepts [Image 2 of 2]

    Mosaic Tiger proves Joint Concepts

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Juhasz, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, prepares to take off at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 13, 2023. The 74th FS participated in exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 which aims to test Moody Airmen on their ability to integrate joint doctrine into daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1

