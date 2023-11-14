Mosaic Tiger proves Joint Concepts

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Juhasz, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, prepares to take off at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 13, 2023. The 74th FS participated in exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 which aims to test Moody Airmen on their ability to integrate joint doctrine into daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

