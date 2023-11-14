Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Visits Air Force Basic Military Training [Image 26 of 26]

    157th Visits Air Force Basic Military Training

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, the command chief of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, addresses the newest 788 Airmen from the 321st training squadron Nov. 9, 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Pease Airmen toured BMT, ran alongside graduating trainees at the Airmen’s run, proctored a jet tour at Kelly Field, performed a flyover at the graduation parade and presided as the observing officials during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    This work, 157th Visits Air Force Basic Military Training [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    157th Visits Air Force Basic Military Training

