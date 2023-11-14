Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC, Bethesda Leadership Serves Food for Thanksgiving Meal [Image 4 of 5]

    NMRTC, Bethesda Leadership Serves Food for Thanksgiving Meal

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's commanding officer, serves food during the Thanksgiving Meal in Café 8901 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Nov. 16, 2023. NMRTC, Bethesda's leadership joined Walter Reed's leadership and Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Defense Health Agency-National Capital Network director, to serve patients and Walter Reed staff this year's Thanksgiving Meal. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

