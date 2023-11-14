Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFSCC, American Legion Post 534 hold Remembrance Day ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    CFSCC, American Legion Post 534 hold Remembrance Day ceremony

    ORCUTT, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    Miguel Kercado, a member of the American Legion Post 534, salutes during a Remembrance Day ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Orcutt, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. Combined Force Space Component Command members from the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada participated in the ceremony, held by the American Legion Post 534, which was a tribute to those who gave their lives in World War I, and to all the men and women who have served since. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 18:35
    Photo ID: 8125358
    VIRIN: 231111-X-VE588-1276
    Resolution: 4497x2998
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: ORCUTT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CFSCC, American Legion Post 534 hold Remembrance Day ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Remembrance Day
    Orcutt
    CFSCC
    American Legion Post 534

