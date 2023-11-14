CFSCC, American Legion Post 534 hold Remembrance Day ceremony

Miguel Kercado, a member of the American Legion Post 534, salutes during a Remembrance Day ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Orcutt, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. Combined Force Space Component Command members from the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada participated in the ceremony, held by the American Legion Post 534, which was a tribute to those who gave their lives in World War I, and to all the men and women who have served since. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

