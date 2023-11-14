SECNAV Names Ship After World War II Hero, Medal of Honor Recipient Ernest E. Evans

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland delivers remarks at a ship naming ceremony for the future USS Ernest E. Evans (DDG 141). Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced that the future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer would be name for Evans, a Medal of Honor recipient and Naval Academy graduate. Additionally, Secretary Del Toro announced that the ship’s sponsor will be Secretary Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary. Secretary Del Toro made the announcements during National Native American History Month. Evans was the first Native American in the Navy to earn the Medal of Honor and one of only two World War II destroyer captains to attain it.

