    SECNAV Names Ship After World War II Hero, Medal of Honor Recipient Ernest E. Evans [Image 2 of 2]

    SECNAV Names Ship After World War II Hero, Medal of Honor Recipient Ernest E. Evans

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland delivers remarks at a ship naming ceremony for the future USS Ernest E. Evans (DDG 141). Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced that the future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer would be name for Evans, a Medal of Honor recipient and Naval Academy graduate. Additionally, Secretary Del Toro announced that the ship’s sponsor will be Secretary Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary. Secretary Del Toro made the announcements during National Native American History Month. Evans was the first Native American in the Navy to earn the Medal of Honor and one of only two World War II destroyer captains to attain it.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 17:23
    Photo ID: 8125297
    VIRIN: 231115-N-LY692-1101
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Hometown: MUSKOGEE, OK, US
    Hometown: PAWNEE, OK, US
    This work, SECNAV Names Ship After World War II Hero, Medal of Honor Recipient Ernest E. Evans [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of the Navy
    Medal Of Honor
    Native American Heritage Month
    SECNAV 78
    SECNAV Del Toro
    USS Ernest E. Evans
    DDG 141

