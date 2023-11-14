Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CG speaks at the annual Alamo AFCEA Chapter Event [Image 4 of 6]

    CG speaks at the annual Alamo AFCEA Chapter Event

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, commander of Army North (Fifth Army) speaks at the annual Alamo AFCEA Chapter event on Nov. 14, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. AFCEA International is a non-profit organization which directly supports the military and community through ethical dialogue, professional development, and educational opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)

    AFCEA
    Alamo Ace

