USCYBERCOM Flag Officer Visits CIWT to Discuss Cyber Training Initiatives

While visiting Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Joseph Buzzella, director of exercises and training, U.S. Cyber Command, got a chance to speak with students in the Marine Corps Cyber Operations Readiness Curriculum (MCCORC) course. One of the points he shared was that U.S. Cyber Commander Gen. Paul Nakasone's number one priority is readiness.

