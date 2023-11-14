Malissa Mello and Jessica Lawrence are two of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s newest Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce program participants, Mello, who works in plans and operations, said the AECW program has provided her with a unique opportunity to serve. Lawrence, who works in logistics and supply, said the program provided her with the opportunity to develop her Army career while serving overseas.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 05:11
|Photo ID:
|8123925
|VIRIN:
|231115-A-SM279-9799
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployers with 405th AFSB explain why they signed up, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
