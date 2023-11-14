Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployers with 405th AFSB explain why they signed up

    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployers with 405th AFSB explain why they signed up

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Malissa Mello and Jessica Lawrence are two of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s newest Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce program participants, Mello, who works in plans and operations, said the AECW program has provided her with a unique opportunity to serve. Lawrence, who works in logistics and supply, said the program provided her with the opportunity to develop her Army career while serving overseas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 05:11
    Photo ID: 8123925
    VIRIN: 231115-A-SM279-9799
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployers with 405th AFSB explain why they signed up, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployers with 405th AFSB explain why they signed up

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks
    ArmyExpeditionaryCivilianWorkforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT