    231114-N-FB203-1001 [Image 2 of 2]

    231114-N-FB203-1001

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gallagher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    231114-N-FB203-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 14, 2023) Master-at-Arms Seaman Daniel Chavezrico stands overwatch at one of the entry control points of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. Naval Security Forces are critical to maintaining an active security posture, and their vigilant watchstanding keeps NSA Bahrain personnel safe 24/7/365. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

