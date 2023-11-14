Senior leaders from the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) pose for a photo following the trilateral maritime information warfare working group at Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Nov. 6-8, 2023. The working group helped improve information sharing, coordination, and communication between the three countries and across all domains of information warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 20:20
|Photo ID:
|8123497
|VIRIN:
|231106-N-TT639-2007
|Resolution:
|4820x3443
|Size:
|930.29 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
