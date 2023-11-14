Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trilateral Maritime Information Warfare Working Group [Image 2 of 2]

    Trilateral Maritime Information Warfare Working Group

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Senior leaders from the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) pose for a photo following the trilateral maritime information warfare working group at Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Nov. 6-8, 2023. The working group helped improve information sharing, coordination, and communication between the three countries and across all domains of information warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 20:20
    Photo ID: 8123497
    VIRIN: 231106-N-TT639-2007
    Resolution: 4820x3443
    Size: 930.29 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trilateral Maritime Information Warfare Working Group [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Trilateral Maritime Information Warfare Working Group
    Trilateral Maritime Information Warfare Working Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Ocean
    COMPACFLT
    Trilateral
    Information Warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT