Dr. Emre Gunduz, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Megan Rice, U.S. Navy Lt. Zachary Vrtis and Dr. Amela Sadagic are among the professionals at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) exploring the future of additive manufacturing through the Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research and Education (CAMRE) at NPS. CAMRE brings together expertise in AM technologies and capabilities with students and defense-expert faculty to conduct applied research in the maritime operating environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 16:51 Photo ID: 8123226 VIRIN: 231107-D-AE587-1007 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.86 MB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NPS Consortium Advances Innovative Naval Applications of Additive Manufacturing, by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.