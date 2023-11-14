Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Consortium Advances Innovative Naval Applications of Additive Manufacturing

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Dr. Emre Gunduz, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Megan Rice, U.S. Navy Lt. Zachary Vrtis and Dr. Amela Sadagic are among the professionals at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) exploring the future of additive manufacturing through the Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research and Education (CAMRE) at NPS. CAMRE brings together expertise in AM technologies and capabilities with students and defense-expert faculty to conduct applied research in the maritime operating environment.

    NPS Consortium Advances Innovative Naval Applications of Additive Manufacturing

