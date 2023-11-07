U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shweta Mittal, 92nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental assistant, poses for a portrait photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 14, 2023. Mittal joined the Air Force with a Ph.D. in biotechnology degree from Banasthali University and hopes to become a biomedical officer and work for the Air Force Research Laboratories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8122683
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-XR671-1006
|Resolution:
|2754x3654
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman joins the forces with a Ph.D., embodiment of excellence in all we do [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman joins the forces with a Ph.D., embodiment of excellence in all we do
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT