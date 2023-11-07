Airman joins the forces with a Ph.D., embodiment of excellence in all we do

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shweta Mittal, 92nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental assistant, poses for a portrait photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 14, 2023. Mittal joined the Air Force with a Ph.D. in biotechnology degree from Banasthali University and hopes to become a biomedical officer and work for the Air Force Research Laboratories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

