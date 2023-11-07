Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff enlists and re-enlists more than 600 current and future Service Members during Call to Serve event [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff enlists and re-enlists more than 600 current and future Service Members during Call to Serve event

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Agrinsoni 

    Chief of Staff of the Army

    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, General Randy A. George, administers the Oath of Enlistment to over six hundred new recruits and current service members during the NFL Atlanta Falcons Call To Service event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, November 5, 2023.

