230428-N-TY639-1099 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Apr. 28, 2023) Justin Frenette, a Norfolk Naval Shipyard employee, a native of Cheasepeake, Virginia, welds a vent plenum aboard the USS Harry S. Truman, Apr. 28, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Nass)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 05:08
|Photo ID:
|8121806
|VIRIN:
|230428-N-TY639-1092
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk., by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT