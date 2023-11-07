Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Nass 

    USS Harry S Truman

    230428-N-TY639-1099 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Apr. 28, 2023) Justin Frenette, a Norfolk Naval Shipyard employee, a native of Cheasepeake, Virginia, welds a vent plenum aboard the USS Harry S. Truman, Apr. 28, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Nass)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk., by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

