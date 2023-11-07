Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buoy Tender Round-up 2023 [Image 10 of 10]

    Buoy Tender Round-up 2023

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard member overlooks the 2023 Buoy Tender Round-up with the American flag in the background in Portsmouth, Virginia on Oct. 26, 2023. Crews from U.S. Coast Guard cutters Frank Drew, Sledge, William Tate, James Rankin, Kennebec, and Maple competed in the Survival Swim, Chain Pull, Spin & Hook, Tug-O-War, and the Heat and Beat. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 8120871
    VIRIN: 231026-G-IY621-8075
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.46 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    This work, Buoy Tender Round-up 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    ATON
    Coast Guard
    Competition
    Teamwork
    Fifth District

