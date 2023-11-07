Buoy Tender Round-up 2023

A Coast Guard member overlooks the 2023 Buoy Tender Round-up with the American flag in the background in Portsmouth, Virginia on Oct. 26, 2023. Crews from U.S. Coast Guard cutters Frank Drew, Sledge, William Tate, James Rankin, Kennebec, and Maple competed in the Survival Swim, Chain Pull, Spin & Hook, Tug-O-War, and the Heat and Beat. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

